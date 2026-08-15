Barbados will be hoping for revenge against Trinidad and Tobago when the two teams meet in Saturday’s final of the CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship in Antigua.

The young Bajan women suffered an 84-run defeat to Trinidad and Tobago in today’s top-of-the-table clash in the fifth and final preliminary round.

Sent in to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago scored 132 for six from their 20 overs.

Captain Samara Ramnath led the way with an unbeaten 56, while Camia Matthew-Brome claimed three wickets for 17 runs.

In reply, Barbados were bowled out for just 48 in 18.4 overs.

Only opener Eboni Brathwaite reached double figures, scoring 11, while Shriya Jairam picked up three wickets for eight runs.

Today’s final is scheduled for 2 p.m.