Barbados is fielding two athletes at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts Pan American Amateur MMA Championships in Colombia.

Kristian Griffith and Liam Russell have been going through their paces in preparation for the competition, which gets underway on Tuesday and runs until September 13.

Elite amateur fighters representing 19 national federations from across the Americas will compete for continental titles in multiple weight divisions.

Training for Team Barbados has been held at Fight Lab, based at W Plaza in Welches, and has included sparring and drills conducted by coaches Leonid Tkach and Odain Jackman.

Griffith and Russell say preparations have been going well.

Coach Odain Jackman says the team has been working on some key areas.