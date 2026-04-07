Barbados won four more gold medals during the final session of the CARIFTA Track and Field Games in Grenada last evening.

The quartet of Nadal Seale, Aidan Moore, Jahkye Brewster and Shamari Greenidge-Lewis captured gold in the boys’ Under-20 4×400 metres relay in a record time of three minutes, 05.49 seconds, breaking the 13-year-old mark of 3:05.68 set by Jamaica in 2013.

Meanwhile, in her final year at CARIFTA, Ashlyn Simmons secured a double gold, winning the girls’ Under-20 800 metres to add to her 1500 metres title. Barbados also finished one-two in that event, with Simmons clocking 2:09.07, followed by her training partner Danya Skeete in 2:10.50.

Another gold came from Luke McIntyre in the open boys’ 5000 metres, winning in 15 minutes, 42.51 seconds. Jayden Walcott also struck gold in the Under-20 boys’ shot put with a throw of 18.41 metres.

In other results, the quartet of Khalil Bryan, Taje Coward, Jakio Devonish and Jalino Hamlett took bronze in the boys’ Under-17 4×400 metres relay in 3:19.90.

In the girls’ Under-20 4×400 metres relay, the team of Kanedra Morgan, Ashlyn Simmons, Danya Skeete and Kadia Rock also secured bronze in 3:40.68.

Aaron Massiah added another bronze in the boys’ Under-20 triple jump with a leap of 15.26 metres.

This brings the total medal count to 17: 6 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze.