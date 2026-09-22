Eight teams but just two tickets to the 2027 Netball World Cup — that’s what’s at stake when Barbados hosts the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifier.

The tournament, set for the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, will see hosts Barbados joined by Canada, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the British Virgin Islands.

The format is simple but demanding. Each of the eight teams will play the others once, producing 28 matches from 19 to 26 October, with a rest day on 22 October.

The top two teams will earn their place at the Sydney 2027 World Cup.

Nisha Craigwell, president of the Barbados Netball Association, assures she and her team are ready to stage a successful event, with more than 150 volunteers also on board.

For the Barbados squad, home advantage comes with expectations.

The team has been preparing throughout the year with a focus on fitness, competition and building as a unit. And while the final squad is yet to be announced, the message from team management is clear: Barbados will be ready to represent the island.

The qualifiers are expected to deliver more than just high-level netball, with wider benefits for Barbados’ sporting landscape.

For National Sports Council director Neil Murrell, it’s also an opportunity to elevate netball and forge stronger partnerships.