Barbados tops Group A in CONCACAF U17 qualifiers admin Published: February 9, 2026 | Updated: February 9, 2026 1 min read Barbados has moved to the top of Group A in the CONCACAF U17 qualifiers after blanking St Maarten 7–1 Saturday evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. Here are the highlights.