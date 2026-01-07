Barbados triathletes set sights on global stage at upcoming qualifier

The Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes will stage a major event next month as local competitors seek to achieve qualification standards for the Youth Olympic Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games later this year.

President Dr. Garth McIntyre spoke with CBC Sports, outlining the association’s plans for 2026 and the importance of the upcoming competition in advancing athlete development.

Dr. McIntyre also identified several athletes who will be vying for the opportunity to represent Barbados on the regional and international stage.