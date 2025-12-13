A 14 member Barbados Under-13 cricket team departed the island today headed for Guyana to compete in a tour featuring five 40-over matches.

Organized by the Barbados Cricket Association and the Guyana Cricket Board, the series bowls off tomorrow at the G.C.C Bourda ground.

Parents and well wishers were on hand at the Grantley Adams International Airport to show their support.

Head Coach Roderick Estwick praised the team’s preparation and said they are ready for the challenge.

Avery Boyce is one of the players looking to make his mark.