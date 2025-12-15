Barbados Under-13s go down to Guyana in second match of cricket series

Barbados Under-13s are now two down in their 2025 CGB/BCA five-match bilateral cricket series, losing the second match to hosts Guyana today.

Coming off a seven-wicket defeat on Saturday, they lost by nine wickets on Sunday.

Batting first, the young Pride were all out for 138 in 39.2 overs, despite a solid knock of 65 from Natarie Lavine that included five-fours and two-sixes. Deshawn Ramnauth took three for 21.

In reply, led by 82 not out from Lomar Seacharan, Guyana reached the target on 139 for one.

The third match is set for Tuesday.