Barbados finally got its campaign off the mark at the 2026 CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship, powering to a commanding nine-wicket victory over the Windward Islands on Sunday.

After their opening encounter against Guyana ended without a result, the Barbados Under-19 women produced a clinical all-round performance to secure their first win of the tournament.

Batting first, the Windward Islands struggled from the outset and were bowled out for just 67 in 14.3 overs.

Zaniyah Bruce led the Barbados attack with a devastating spell of three wickets for just two runs, while Zoe MacAllister chipped in with two for 15.

Daisy Woods top-scored with 24.

In reply, Jadaeya Holder, with an unbeaten 26, and captain Theanny Herbert-Mayers, with 16 not out, guided Barbados to 68 for one in 11.4 overs.

Barbados Under-19 women will take on the Leeward Islands women in round three on Tuesday.