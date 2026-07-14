Barbados claimed their second victory in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-Over Championship, defeating the Leeward Islands Under-19s by 258 runs Monday evening in Antigua.

Captain Gadson Bowens struck a double century as Barbados amassed 439 for eight from their allotted overs.

Bowens smashed 209 from 121 balls, including 22 fours and 13 sixes, after the young Barbadians were sent in to bat at the Liberta Sports Club.

He was supported by opener Damarko Wiggins with 54 and an unbeaten 53 from Jahidi Hinds.

Matthew Miller claimed four wickets for 68 for the Leeward Islands.

In reply, the Leeward Islands Under-19s were bowled out for 181 in 23.5 overs, despite 59 from Kunal Tilokani.

Jahidi Hinds led the Barbados bowling attack with four wickets for 39.