Water polo is set to make a major splash in schools, as the Barbados Water Polo Club is set to launch a new programme in the upcoming school year aimed at introducing the sport to students across the island.

The initiative is designed to grow participation, identify young talent, and strengthen the long-term development of aquatic sports.

Speaking to CBC, Vice President of Water Polo with the Barbados Aquatic Sporting Association, Ryan Forde, says they are targeting both primary and secondary institutions.

The initiative will also feature a pilot competition, giving students an opportunity to put their skills into action.