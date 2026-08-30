Barbados secured three gold medals and one pro card on the opening night of the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Guatemala on Saturday.

Renaldo Bourne headlined the Barbadian efforts, earning a pro card with victory in the Men’s Classic Physique Tall Class before finishing third in the overall showdown.

In bodybuilding, Sanaj Lewis won the up-to-75kg category, while Tennyson Gill finished second in the over-85kg section.

On the women’s side, Shakira Weithers successfully defended her Masters Bikini Wellness title before finishing third in the open section.

Tracey Sealy was also top of the podium in the Women’s Physique category.

The final day’s competition is currently under way, with the Barbadian team looking to add to its medal tally.

The team is expected to return home on Monday.