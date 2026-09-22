Barbados had mixed fortunes in today’s sixth round of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, with the women producing a dominant display, while the men suffered defeat.

The Barbados women’s team of Hannah Wilson, Channon Reifer-Belle, Julissa Figueroa and Gaybrianna Moore swept all four boards to secure a commanding 4-0 victory over Mauritius.

The result adds to their previous wins over Tanzania in round two and Myanmar in round four. They have, however, suffered defeats to England, Venezuela and Angola.

For the men, it was a tougher outing against a strong Egyptian side, as Barbados went down 3-1.

Justin Blackman provided the Bajan bright spot, defeating Adham Kandil for Barbados’ lone win. Martyn Del Castilho, Orlando Husbands and Emar Edwards were unable to secure victories on their boards.

The men had previously recorded wins over the Gambia and the Isle of Man, while drawing with Colombia. Their other losses came against Armenia and Portugal.