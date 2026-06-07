Barrow-Smith hopeful sporting facilities will boost athlete development

As preparations intensify for the National Senior Track and Field Games scheduled for September, veteran national athlete and coach Wendy Barrow-Smith is expressing optimism that Government-promised sporting facilities will soon become a reality.

Barrow-Smith says athletes have long been challenged by the shortage of suitable training venues, a situation she believes has hindered their readiness for local, regional and international competitions.

The experienced athlete and coach notes that access to proper facilities is critical for effective preparation and performance, and she is hopeful that the planned infrastructure upgrades will provide athletes with the resources needed to train at a higher standard in the future.

Barrow-Smith has also underscored the importance of ongoing maintenance for sporting facilities, warning that regular upkeep is essential to ensure they remain in top condition and continue meeting high-quality standards.

She emphasised that without consistent investment in maintenance, the quality and functionality of such facilities could quickly deteriorate.