Delays continue to plague the Co-operators General Insurance BABA Premier League best-of-five finals series.

After suffering postponements for various reasons over the past seven weeks, the series between C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United Celtics and Burger King Clapham Bulls was set to begin last night at the Barbados Community College.

However, due to an unexpected technical lighting issue that could not be resolved, there was another setback.

Organisers are hopeful that game one will finally tip off tomorrow night at the BCC.