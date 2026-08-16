The BCA Elite Division title will go down to the wire on Sunday, with both Wildey and Gladiola in contention to be crowned champions.

Wildey were chasing an outright victory at stumps on day two of the ninth and final series today against BCA Youth at Dash Valley.

Wildey need eight wickets for victory, while Youth require 164 runs.

Tariq Oneale claimed a five-wicket haul, taking five for 47, as Youth were bowled out for 146 in their first innings.

Youth are currently 107 for two.

The scores in the match are: Wildey 268 for four declared and 148 for three declared; Youth 146 and 107 for two.

Meanwhile, at Lucas Street, Windward lead Gladiola by 117 runs.

Windward made 165 all out and are 259 for seven, while Gladiola made 307 for nine.

In the other matches, at Four Square, Empire made 207, with Pickwick on 167 for seven.

At Queen’s Park, UWI made 112 and are 113 for six, while Spartan are 355 for six declared.