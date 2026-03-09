Following the immediate resignation of Vice-President Gregory Nicholls, the Barbados Cricket Association’s nine-member board, led by President Calvin Hope, will now have to deliberate on a replacement and determine the way forward.

The information was shared by the BCA’s Manager of Marketing and Communications, Steven Leslie.

On August 12 last year, BCA members elected Nicholls to serve as secretary.

However, at the first meeting of the new BCA Board of Directors on August 19, and in accordance with the association’s rules, the board appointed him vice-president after the position became vacant when Hope was elected president.

Following his recent appointment to the Cabinet of Barbados after the national general elections last month, Gregory Nicholls said his decision to resign from the BCA was necessary due to his additional responsibilities as Minister of Home Affairs and Information and Member of Parliament for St Thomas.