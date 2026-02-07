Defending champions Belair Stars are currently taking on Blazers in the final of the A&A Champion of Champions T20 Tapeball Tournament at Weymouth.

They secured their place in the final by registering a five-run victory over Eccles All Stars in the second qualifier.

Electing to bat first, Belair posted 148 all out. In reply, Eccles All Stars were restricted to 143 for nine.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.

Highlights of the final will be aired in an upcoming sportscast.