Belair Stars dominate final with 155-run win

Belair Stars are repeat champions of the A&A Champion of Champions T20 tournament, claiming a whopping 155-run victory over Blazers in the final played at Weymouth.

Opting to bat first, Stars posted 239 for four, led by 105 from Kadeem Alleyne, which included four fours and 10 sixes. He was backed up by Kevin Wickham, who was unbeaten on 69.

Stars then ran through the Blazers’ innings, dismissing them for 84 all out in 13.3 overs.

Sadrian Ward snapped up 3-7, while Jamar Ifill took 2-25 and Javon Grosvenor 2-24 as the other main wicket-takers.

Here’s a look at the Blazers’ innings.