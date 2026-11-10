BFA honours top performers for 2026 Published: November 10, 2026 | Updated: November 10, 2026 1 minute read The Barbados Football Association (BFA) held an awards ceremony for the first time in eight years over the weekend. Post navigation Previous: Kirton wins ITF J30 titleNext: Fortress Funds remains optimistic despite mixed third quarter Related Stories 2 minutes read Legends inspire young cricketers November 10, 2026 1 minute read Tuach advances at the World Surf Games November 10, 2026 1 minute read Plans for Ireland to develop Gaelic football in BIM November 10, 2026 1 minute read Kirton wins ITF J30 title November 10, 2026 1 minute read Field hockey academy making an impact in Holders Hill community November 10, 2026 1 minute read 31 gymnasts to represent Barbados at CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships November 10, 2026 Top Stories Fortress Funds remains optimistic despite mixed third quarter 1 Fortress Funds remains optimistic despite mixed third quarter November 10, 2026 Flower show brings church communities together 2 Flower show brings church communities together November 10, 2026 Proposed debt swap to focus on NCDs and mental health 3 Proposed debt swap to focus on NCDs and mental health November 10, 2026 Government seeks to double borrowing limit to $5 billion 4 Government seeks to double borrowing limit to $5 billion November 10, 2026