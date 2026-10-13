BFA launches ‘C’ diploma course to raise coaching standards
The Barbados Football Association is looking to raise the standard of coaching on the island, with 14 participants taking part in the BFA C Diploma Coaching Course, which opened this morning. The course focuses on improving coaching standards and developing well-rounded players.
Vice-president Fabian Wharton says the BFA is serious about improving the quality of coaching in Barbados, with the diploma course forming part of the association’s efforts to strengthen the