BFA Premier League starting early in 2026, to accommodate FIFA World Cup

January 11 will be the early kick-off for the 2026 BFA Premier League season.

Confirmation of this came from the President of the Barbados Football Association (BFA), Randy Harris.

Weymouth Wales are the defending League and Knockout champions, and will be full of confidence, having also secured the 2025 Prime Minister’s Cup.

The men from Carrington Village topped the league standings in 2025, finishing on 49 points from 16 wins, one draw and one defeat. They also defeated Kickstart Rush one-nil in the final of the Champions Cup to lift that trophy.

Speaking to CBC Sports, Harris says with the FIFA World Cup set for June 11 to July 19, the BFA has opted to start the season earlier. Harris also says another aim in 2026 is to complete the Technical Centre in Wildey.