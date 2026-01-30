Technical director of the Barbados Football Association, Mark Nunes, has been fired with immediate effect.

In a shocking move, the BFA announced late last night that Nunes was relieved of his duties as part of significant restructuring of the technical department.

In a press release, the governing body for football on the island stated that the decision followed a comprehensive operational review conducted by the executive committee in consultation with key governing partners.

BFA general secretary Nicholas Branker said a new structural approach is necessary to meet the demands of modern football.

He further explained that the decision is not merely a change in personnel but a pivot toward a new vision.

Nunes departs after a seven month reign following his appointment on June 7, 2025.