Vice-President of the Barbados Olympic Association and Commonwealth Sport Barbados, Cameron Burke, says fielding teams at two major multi-sport games simultaneously presents a significant challenge.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre after finalising rosters for this summer’s Commonwealth Games and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, Mr Burke noted that some athletes will compete at both events and, while it is achievable, it will require careful management.

The briefing also revealed the third and final group of athletes selected for the country’s CAC Games delegation, which will comprise 60 officials and 141 athletes competing in 24 sports.

The final disciplines announced were athletics, netball, rowing, squash, surfing, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

These disciplines account for 50 athletes, including Olympian Akela Jones, Junior Pan American Games silver medallist Maya Rollins, CAC Games gold medallist Chelsea Tuach and Commonwealth Youth Games bronze medallist Heidi Stoute.

The Barbados Olympic Association will spend $2.5 million to support the country’s participation at both events. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from 23 July to 2 August, while the CAC Games will take place in Santo Domingo from 24 July to 8 August.

Mr Burke said the Association expects a strong return on its investment.

The briefing also revealed the athletes selected to lead the delegations during their respective opening ceremonies.

Hockey players Ayanna Wilson and Marlon Daniel have been named flag-bearers for the CAC Games, while gymnast Erin Pinder will carry the national flag at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In a historic first, Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan, the delegation’s sole para-athlete, has been named the official Commonwealth Games Baton Bearer.

The BOA said the appointment reflects the organisation’s commitment to inclusivity, sportsmanship and diversity on the international stage.