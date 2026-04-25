Bolton Wanderers and Barbadian forward Thierry Gale are into the English League One play-offs after a 1–1 draw against Bradford City earlier today.

Johnny Kenny scored his fifth goal in five games to help earn the vital point needed for confirmation.

The result keeps Steven Schumacher’s side in contention for promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The play-off first legs are set for May 9 and May 10.

Bolton are currently third with one match in the league remaining.

So far this season, Gale has scored seven goals and recorded four assists in 35 appearances.