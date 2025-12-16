Brathwaite: More Must Be Done After Youth Cricket

Bridging the gap between youth cricket and the highest level should be a priority in West Indies cricket.

That is the word from former West Indies Test Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite.

He believes more can be done after the Under-19 level to build the talent pool in the region.

The opening batsman was speaking on the sidelines of his cricket clinic at the Wanderers Cricket Club.

The three-day camp is part of Brathwaite’s efforts to give back to the sport.

Brathwaite, who stepped down as test captain of the Windies side earlier this year and then was dropped for the India tour, says he is still willing and ready if called upon to represent the regional side once again.