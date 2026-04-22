Brathwaite, Wickham centuries drive Pride to first-innings lead

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite completed his 34th first-class century and Kevin Wickham his sixth, as Barbados Pride secured a first-innings lead against Jamaica Scorpions on day three of their West Indies Championship match at Sabina Park.

Resuming on 125 for one in reply to the hosts’ 457, Brathwaite moved from his overnight 51 not out to 176, while Wickham struck 105—his third consecutive century of the tournament.

Jonathan Drakes contributed 55.

Meanwhile, the match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound was abandoned due to dangerous pitch conditions.

Jeremiah Louis was struck on the side of the head by a bouncer from Jayden Seales, prompting medical attention for the Leeward Islands tailender.

Following discussions with the curator, the pitch was deemed unfit, resulting in the match being abandoned as a draw.

Both teams will be awarded points earned up to that stage.

Scores: Leeward Islands Hurricanes 131 and 140 for seven; Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 175.

In the other fixture, Guyana Harpy Eagles defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 141 runs.

Scores: Volcanoes 151 and 199; Guyana Harpy Eagles 491.

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