Adeyah Brewster and Maya Rollins have both qualified for the final of the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the 2026 CAC Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Rollins, competing in lane six of the first semifinal, finished fourth in a time of 13.73 seconds.

Brewster also placed fourth in the second semifinal, running from lane three in 13.64 seconds.

The final is scheduled for tomorrow, 5th August, at 6:15 p.m., with Rollins set to compete in lane one and Brewster in lane eight.