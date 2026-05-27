Brittons Hill will be looking to cement their place in second spot on the 2026 BFA Premier League standings when they face fifth-placed Ellerton at the Wildey Turf tonight.

Brittons Hill are currently on 35 points, while Ellerton has 31.

In third and fourth places are Kickstart Rush and Paradise, respectively, with both teams on 33 points each.

Meanwhile, the action continued last night as UWI Blackbirds fell to St Andrew Lions three goals to two.

Darico King netted a brace for the Lions in the 57th and 88th minutes, while the other goal came from Gregory Hinds in the 13th minute.

The Blackbirds’ goals came from Rovaldo Messiah in the 59th minute and Rojae Collins in the 80th.

In the night’s other game, Bagatelle emerged 3-2 winners over Wotton.

Nico Blackman scored twice for Bagatelle in the 76th and 90-plus minutes, while Torian Joseph scored the other in the 19th minute.

Wotton’s two goals came from Hashim Brewster in the 45th and 84th minutes.