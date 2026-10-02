Brittons Hill maintained their perfect record, improving to 2-0 with a convincing 4-0 victory over Pinelands to move into sole leadership of Group B in the 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup.

Playing last night at the Mahaica Ground in Speightstown, they opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Romario Deane, before Ray Snagg doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Antonio Lorde added a third in the 82nd minute, with Player of the Match T’Shane Lorde completing the rout in the 88th.

The result means Brittons Hill remain unbeaten and, even more impressively, are yet to concede a goal in the 2026 tournament.

Pinelands, meanwhile, remain winless.

In the other Group B fixture, Matthew Ellis produced a hat-trick to inspire St Andrew Lions to a 5-1 demolition of Ivy Rovers.

Player of the Match Ellis struck in the 7th, 43rd and 83rd minutes, while Kymani Cox and Javon Taylor added goals in the 51st and 85th, respectively.

Shawneko Moore scored Ivy Rovers’ lone goal in the 16th minute.

Both St Andrew Lions and Ivy Rovers now have one win and one loss.

The Prime Minister’s Cup continues tomorrow with a Group D double-header at The Glebe, St George.

Chickmont face Wotton at 7 p.m., followed by Deacons against Ellerton at 9 p.m.