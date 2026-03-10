Brittons Hill move to top of BFA Premier League

Brittons Hill FC have taken over the top spot in the Barbados Football Association Premier League after a 3–1 victory over Ellerton FC at the BFA Technical Centre on Sunday night.

Ellerton scored first in the feature match of a triple-header before Brittons Hill netted three unanswered goals to move to 19 points in the standings.

In other fixtures, Bagatelle FC defeated Wotton FC, while Weymouth Wales FC were held to a draw by Pride of Gall Hill FC.