BSSAC zonal meets begin tomorrow

Track action in the BSSAC Championships begins tomorrow with the start of the zonal meets, following the field event competition held from March 4 to 7 at Harrison College.

This year’s championships are supported by strong sponsorship, and yesterday sponsors gathered for a meet-and-greet at the headquarters of ICBL.

During the event, sponsorship cheques were formally presented to BSSAC representatives as preparations intensify.

Once again, the platinum and title sponsor is Dasani.

The Frank Blackman/Sada Williams Zone will be held tomorrow and Tuesday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, followed by the Esther Maynard/Shane Brathwaite Zone on Thursday and Friday.

Combermere School goes into tomorrow’s zone meet as leaders in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

The finals will be held on March 26 and 27.