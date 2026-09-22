Bulls sweep Summer Jam U16 & U19 finals Published: September 22, 2026 | Updated: September 22, 2026 1 minute read Burger King Clapham Bulls ‘A’ teams are the champions of the BABA Summer Jam under-16 and under-19 competitions. Both teams won their finals recently at the BCC gym. Post navigation Previous: ICAB to highlight give-back initiative during Accountants’ WeekNext: UWI Cave Hill officially re-accredited Related Stories 1 minute read Doughlin and Hassell take top honours in National Senior Games 5K September 22, 2026 1 minute read Deacons and Wotton secure wins in Prime Minister’s Cup September 22, 2026 1 minute read Clarke, Headley and Kelly dominate National Senior Games cycling September 22, 2026 1 minute read Pride of Villa cruise to victory in BNA Diamond League September 22, 2026 1 minute read Clapham Bulls A crowned BABA Under-16 and Under-19 champions September 22, 2026 1 minute read RF Prime Academy claim victory in BFA Women’s League this weekend September 22, 2026 Top Stories Illegal dumping remains environmental concern 1 Illegal dumping remains environmental concern September 22, 2026 Ministry warns against students recording and uploading fights to social media 2 Ministry warns against students recording and uploading fights to social media September 22, 2026 UWI Cave Hill officially re-accredited 3 UWI Cave Hill officially re-accredited September 22, 2026 Alzheimer’s and dementia a growing public health concern 4 Alzheimer’s and dementia a growing public health concern September 22, 2026