The Caribbean Unity Sports Club of Barbados is sending a team to Antigua for the Caribbean Table Tennis Exchange and Development Programme.

The three-week programme, which starts on 11th August and runs until 1st September, is an initiative of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association.

It will provide participants with opportunities for technical development, athlete education, coaching enhancement, competition, leadership development, cultural exchange and regional collaboration through table tennis.

The local squad is led by Team Manager and Coach Kevin Farley and includes Angela Reid, Keon Alleyne, Jaheim Farley, Shania Hoyte, Mdjai Collymore and Nicholas Jordan.