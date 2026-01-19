Top Barbados reinsman, Patrick Husbands – an icon in the thoroughbred horse racing scene in both Canada and Barbados – is hanging up his riding boots after more than 35 years in the saddle. And he wants Barbadians to help him decide when to call it a day.

The 52-year-old jockey says he will bring the curtain down on his riding career in Barbados on either January 31, when the Tanglewood and Coolmore feature races are contested, or on March 7th in the Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

The Barbados Service Star recipient and Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee has indicated he has been offered one of the top rides in the Tanglewood Stakes in two weeks, but if he rides that race, he will be calling it quits then. Likewise, if he rides in the Gold Cup, he won’t be riding the Tanglewood.

Husbands says he wants to know by tomorrow which event his Bajan fans would like to be his swan song.

To give your opinion, go to the CBC’s Instagram page, search “#PatrickDecides” #PatrickDecides, and cast your vote. You can check our Facebook page as well.