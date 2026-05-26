The Cave Hill Blackbirds are champions of the women’s hockey competition at the ongoing UWI Inter-Campus Games being held at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Blackbirds completed the tournament with a perfect 2-0 record to secure the title.

Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team currently holds a 1-1 record and is awaiting the outcome between The University of the West Indies Mona Campus and St. Augustine to determine its final position.

The swimming competition has also concluded, with Cave Hill finishing third overall.

The cricket team remains unbeaten and can secure the championship with a victory over Mona in its final match.

In football, the Cave Hill men have already recorded two wins, while the women are still searching for their first victory.

The netball team continued its impressive run with a commanding 50-31 win over St. Augustine today. The Blackbirds controlled the contest from the opening whistle with sharp shooting, disciplined defending and quick transitions, maintaining their unbeaten record with two matches still to play.

Also unbeaten are the Blackbirds women’s volleyball team, while the men hold a 1-1 record.

In basketball, the women have already secured second place.

The lawn tennis team sits at one win and one loss, while the table tennis team has recorded one victory from three match days with one round of games remaining.

The track and field competition is scheduled for Thursday.