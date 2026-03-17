Champions crowned at National Junior Squash Championships

The curtain came down on the National Junior Squash Championships over the weekend, with six champions being crowned across various age groups.

Playing at Marine Gardens in Christ Church, Leanna Hamati captured the Under-17 and Under-19 girls’ titles, while Daniel Sealy won the Under-17 and Under-19 boys’ divisions.

In the other finals, Danielle Benn topped the Under-11 and Under-13 girls’ categories, while Finn Graham won the Under-13 and Under-15 boys’ sections.

Here’s a look at some of the results from the early stages of the competition.