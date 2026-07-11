Charity golf tournament returns for 24th staging

Diamonds International and the Rotary Club of Barbados West have officially launched the 24th staging of their Charity Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for July 26 at Royal Westmoreland.

Five new corporate teams are on board, with organisers expecting a total of 18 teams to compete in the event, which has raised more than $2.6 million since its inception.

Rotary Club of Barbados West President Wayne Alleyne said this year’s charity initiative is focused on males.

Diamonds International Managing Director Jacob Hassid thanked the Rotary Club of Barbados West, Royal Westmoreland, sponsors, participants and the media for their continued support.