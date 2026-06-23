Charles F. Broome retains inter-primary chess title

Charles F. Broome Memorial has successfully defended its title at the 2026 Barbados Inter-Primary School Chess Championship, extending its remarkable reign at the top.

After two days of intense competition at the Wildey Gymnasium, featuring a record number of schools and players from across the island, the defending champions once again emerged unbeaten, securing five wins from five matches to retain the crown they have held since 2019.

The decisive final round saw the Charles F. Broome ‘A’ team deliver a commanding 4-1 victory over the Providence ‘A’ team, effectively sealing the championship.

FIDE-rated player Nathan Culpepper led from the front.

Throughout the tournament, several schools mounted strong challenges, including Providence, St Jude’s, St Gabriel’s and St Cyprian’s, all of whom finished with four wins.