Charter flight arranged for stranded West Indies team

A charter flight is being arranged to get the West Indies cricket team back home from Kolkata, where they have been stuck since being eliminated from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last Sunday.

Cricket West Indies issued a statement yesterday saying the expected departure time of the charter flight would be within the next 24 hours, but subject to final air traffic approvals.

The statement said the confirmation came after a high-level call yesterday involving CWI, officials from the International Cricket Council, a representative of the team management, and a representative of the players.

The West Indies team has been in Kolkata since their Super Eight loss to hosts India national cricket team, and they are one of several teams stranded due to the military conflict in West Asia.

With the usual airspace corridors closed because of the ongoing situation, the ICC has been confronted with severe logistical challenges in arranging return flights for teams.