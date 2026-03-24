City United Celtics crowned BABA Presidents Cup champions

C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics are the new champions of the BABA Presidents Cup, claiming the Derrick Garrett Memorial Trophy.

After winning game one of the two-game series against Fusionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers by just five points, the champions secured game two by 26 points.

That result gave them the trophy with an aggregate score of 190 to 159.

CBC’s Damien Best reports on game two, which was played at the BCC Gymnasium.