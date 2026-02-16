Clapham Bulls record biggest win in BABA Premier League

Defending champions Burger King Clapham Bulls registered the biggest win of the night as action in the 2026 BABA Premier League continued at the BCC Gym.

The Bulls crushed the NSC Tridents by 69 points, 126–57. Rasheed Maynard led the Bulls with 34 points, while captain Zane Gaskin top-scored for the Tridents with 17.

Meanwhile, KFC Pinelands defeated Warrens All Stars by 30 points, 90–60. Carl Thorpe poured in 27 points for Pinelands, while Karlos Greenidge had 14 for the All Stars.

Fusionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers secured a 34-point victory over PremiumFit Bears, 87–53. Deveron Knight led the Cavaliers with 23 points, while Jason Walkes top-scored for the Bears with 18.

And C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics defeated Island Care Ambulance Service & Body-By-B Lakers by 24 points, 80–56. Deroni Hurley led the Celtics with 27 points, while Primus Walrond scored 14 for the Lakers.