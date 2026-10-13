The West Indies will be aiming to level the five-match T20 series against India when the two teams clash tomorrow in Hyderabad.

India took a 2-1 lead with a narrow 14-run victory last Sunday after posting more than 200 runs.

For the Windies, coach Darren Sammy says Shai Hope is key to their chances of levelling the series, considering his superb form on the tour.

A defeat would hand India the series, leaving the Windies with only the fifth match to finish the tour on a positive note.

Sammy says the conditions tomorrow will be a big factor.

Play starts at 9.30 am Barbados time.