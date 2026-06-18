Colombia make winning return to FIFA World Cup

Colombia have made a winning return to the FIFA World Cup by defeating debutants Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match last night.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 competition, Colombia secured a 3-1 victory at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to move top of Group K.

Meanwhile, in Group A, South Africa drew with the Czech Republic today in Atlanta.

South Africa trailed after five minutes, but their fortunes changed with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

In another Group L match, Ghana scored a 95th-minute winner to deny Panama their first-ever World Cup point in Toronto, Canada.

The FIFA World Cup continues later tonight.

We’ll have the Group A game between hosts Mexico and South Korea live on TV8 from 9:00 p.m.