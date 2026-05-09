Combermere edge Alexandra in Under-17 basketball match admin Published: May 9, 2026 | Updated: May 9, 2026 1 min read Combermere School edged The Alexandra School by a single point when the National Sports Council’s Under-17 basketball competition continued recently at Waterford. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: BAS urging farmers to prepare for hurricane season and extreme heatNext: Barbadians prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day Related Stories Barbadians prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day admin May 9, 2026 Pine Hill Dairy announces $10 million plant upgrade admin May 9, 2026 EU film night highlights culture and regional partnership admin May 9, 2026 Businesses preparing for Mother’s Day rush admin May 9, 2026 BAS urging farmers to prepare for hurricane season and extreme heat admin May 9, 2026 Wilkie Cumberbatch win St. Michael Inter-Primary Soccer Fest admin May 9, 2026 Regional News Businesses preparing for Mother’s Day rush 1 Businesses preparing for Mother’s Day rush May 9, 2026 EU film night highlights culture and regional partnership 2 EU film night highlights culture and regional partnership May 9, 2026 Pine Hill Dairy announces $10 million plant upgrade 3 Pine Hill Dairy announces $10 million plant upgrade May 9, 2026 Barbadians prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day 4 Barbadians prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day May 9, 2026