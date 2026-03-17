Combermere lead both divisions after day one of BSSAC zone

Combermere School is out front in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions after day one of the BSSAC 2026 Esther Maynard and Shane Brathwaite Zone.

Competing at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex today, the Waterford-based athletes lead in the girls’ division with 282 points, that’s 31.5 ahead of Springer Memorial Secondary School in second place on 250.5, and Christ Church Foundation School third on 237.

In the boys’ division, Combermere have a 49-point lead over St Leonard’s Boys’ School, 261 to 212.

Foundation are third on 188.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce was there for some of the early events.