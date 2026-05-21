Community cricket coaches urged to make lasting impact

Community coaches have been urged to make a significant impact on the lives of Barbadians within their communities.

The advice came from Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, as he addressed prospective coaches at the opening of a two-week workshop for community cricket coaches at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Minister Griffith also encouraged the coaches to stay ahead of the game by incorporating international best practices as they strive for excellence.

He noted that many of these community coaches could eventually work at the national, regional or international levels, and urged them to fully embrace the training being provided.

The Sports Minister also encouraged the coaches to scout for talent within neighbourhoods across the island, using primary and secondary schools as starting points for talent identification.

The programme runs until 29th May, and successful participants will attain Caribbean Coaching Certification accreditation alongside specialised National Sports Council training certification.

Similar community coaching programmes have also been earmarked for netball, football, basketball and volleyball in the near future.