Community Domino Fest hailed a success

The Community Domino Fest, hosted by Carib Waves Inc. and the National Peace Programme, is being hailed as a major success, as local teams battled for a grand prize of $30,000.

The festival was designed to bring people of all ages together through friendly domino competition while promoting unity, culture and social engagement.

It created a lively atmosphere for players and spectators to connect, showcase their skills and celebrate one another.

Speaking at the finals, Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, noted that the initiative engaged more than 400 players and over 100 teams.