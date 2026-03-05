It was day two of the 2026 Dasani Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship, with the field events at Harrison College.

Athletes competed in the discus, long jump, shot put, and javelin as the championship action carried on.

Meanwhile, in the Under-20 boys javelin event,

Zachary Carrington of Queen’s College won gold with 51.74 metres.

Donico Springer of Alexandra took the silver with 46.81 metres, while Ramon Redman of Grantley Adams won bronze with 46.42 metres.

The competition continues tomorrow again at Harrison College from 9:45 a.m.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on the Under-17 boys shot put.