Guyana Amazon Warriors have been confirmed as the number one seeds for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League playoffs.

They earned that top ranking thanks to their home victory over the St Lucia Kings last night at Providence.

The Kings opted to bat first but failed to take advantage of that decision, being bowled out for 119 in 18.5 overs.

Kieron Pollard was the leading batter with 43, including six fours and two sixes.

Warriors skipper Imran Tahir produced a player-of-the-match performance, taking five for 17, while teammate Mehidy Hasan Miraz added three for 13.

When they batted, the Warriors appeared to be making a meal of the target but eventually reached 122 for six in 18.3 overs to win by four wickets.

Quentin Sampson, batting at number six, was the top scorer with an unbeaten 37 off just 11 deliveries, including one four and five sixes.

Kings captain Roston Chase was the best bowler, taking three for 34.

The result means the Warriors have taken an unassailable lead with 14 points, and they still have two matches to play.

The result also confirms Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as the second seeds with 13 points.

Tonight, the Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be hoping to take a step closer to the playoffs when they face each other at Kensington Oval.

A win for the seventh-placed Tridents would take them to fifth on eight points and eliminate the Patriots, while victory for the visitors would move them to third on nine points. However, with two more games to play, the Tridents would still be in contention.